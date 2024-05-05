Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 6.24% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 41,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,162. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

