Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 95 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.53 and its 200-day moving average is $412.18.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
