Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 668.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after buying an additional 137,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

