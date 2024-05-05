Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $550.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,289.54 or 0.99828460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00175923 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $593.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

