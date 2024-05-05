Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

