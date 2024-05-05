Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 851,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

