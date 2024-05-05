Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $68,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,648,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,519. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

