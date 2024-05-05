SPACE ID 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.35 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $400.45 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,986,987 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 533,986,987.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.73801237 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $22,412,235.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

