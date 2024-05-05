United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.81

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and traded as low as $60.42. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 23,044 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $176.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,832,000.

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

