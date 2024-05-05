Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,153. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.