VeraBank N.A. Sells 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

