iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lowered by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

ESGU stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

