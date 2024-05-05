Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

