Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $244.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $243.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,471 shares of company stock worth $35,970,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.