WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 1,243 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vontier by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 759,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

