Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period.

VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 452,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

