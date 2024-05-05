Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

