William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 11,963,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

