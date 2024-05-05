Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 4,441,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,382. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

