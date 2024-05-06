National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 26,319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Stryker stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.07. The stock had a trading volume of 566,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,929. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

