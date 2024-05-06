iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,142 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.94% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $53,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.90. 994,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,094. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.