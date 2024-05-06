FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 951 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.82. The stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,212. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

