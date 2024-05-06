ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after buying an additional 389,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. 271,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,764. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

