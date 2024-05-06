FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MHO traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

