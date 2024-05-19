First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 5.3%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). Approximately 94,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 62,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

First Property Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.56.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

