6,875 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

