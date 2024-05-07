Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $777.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

