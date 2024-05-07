Lincoln National Corp Acquires 33,651 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 2,567,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

