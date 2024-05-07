Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Michael Mcgrew Sells 3,237 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.49. 618,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,947. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.45 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.