Mark W. Lanigan Buys 20,000 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6 %
Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,707. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $704.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $322,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
