Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 4,710 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

