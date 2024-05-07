Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

