Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock remained flat at $76.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.