Capital Performance Advisors LLP Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 20.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $47,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. 1,241,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

