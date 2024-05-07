Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $19.20 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.