Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

