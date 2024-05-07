Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.45. The company had a trading volume of 844,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,446. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

