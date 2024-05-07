SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.98

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $976.27 million and approximately $105.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.84 or 1.00153248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003650 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.99745267 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $131,154,139.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

