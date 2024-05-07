DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.06

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DEI has a total market cap of $136.79 million and $8.06 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00128839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

