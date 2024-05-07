Solchat Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.47 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Solchat has a total market cap of $34.47 million and $3.04 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00006825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solchat has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 4.73616846 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,185,184.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

