Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Dylan Lissette Sells 10,003 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,222.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 754,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Utz Brands

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.