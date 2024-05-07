Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 163,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The company has a market cap of $647.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

