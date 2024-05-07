Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LendingTree Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 163,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The company has a market cap of $647.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
