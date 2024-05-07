Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) CFO John J. Gottfried Sells 12,500 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

AKR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 472,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,922. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $185,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

