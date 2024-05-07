The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,504. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

