Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 18360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.