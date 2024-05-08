Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.55

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 115858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $610.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.