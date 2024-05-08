PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million-$81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

