REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.60

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 15902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in REV Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 485,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.