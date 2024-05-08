Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.
SAVE stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.69.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
