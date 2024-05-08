Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

